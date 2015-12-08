BRIEF-Sobi: new data shows Elocta, Alprolix may help control joint bleeds in people with haemophilia

BRIEF-Sphere 3D signs definitive agreement to acquire HVE and Unified ConneXions
* Sphere 3D signs definitive agreement to acquire HVE and Unified ConneXions
Dec 8 Swedish Orphan Biovitrum :
* Says new data presented at ASH show Elocta and Alprolix may help control target joint bleeds in people with haemophilia A and B Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Sphere 3D signs definitive agreement to acquire HVE and Unified ConneXions
* Identillect Technologies says arranged non-brokered private placement of units of co at price of $0.06 per unit for aggregate proceeds of up to $1.26 million
* S&W Seed Co says commenced commercial-scale production of its hybrid grain sorghum and hybrid forage sorghum operations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: