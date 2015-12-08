版本:
BRIEF-Sobi: new data shows Elocta, Alprolix may help control joint bleeds in people with haemophilia

Dec 8 Swedish Orphan Biovitrum :

* Says new data presented at ASH show Elocta and Alprolix may help control target joint bleeds in people with haemophilia A and B Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

