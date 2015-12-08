BRIEF-Schaffner Holding FY 2014/15 net profit down at CHF 6.3 mln

FOREX-Yellen speech bolsters dollar after Trump's mixed messages
* Dollar holds most of almost 1 pct gain after Yellen comments
Dec 8 Schaffner Holding AG :
* Sales declined by 6 pct in fiscal year 2014/15 to 201.8 million Swiss francs ($202 million)(prior year or PY: 214.6 million Swiss francs)
* FY EBIT decreased by 41.3 pct to 8.8 million francs (PY: 15.0 million francs)
* New orders in fiscal year amounted to 196.2 million francs(PY: 215.9 million francs)
* FY net profit for period was 6.3 million francs(PY: 12.6 million francs)
* Group sales are to expand to at least 400 million francs by fiscal 2019/20
* Distribution of 6.50 francs(PY: 6.50 francs) per share in form of a tax-free repayment of capital Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9997 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 19 China's Alibaba is not interested in acquisitions this year as it is in partnerships, Alibaba Executive Chairman Jack Ma said on Thursday.
ZURICH, Jan 19 Swiss National Bank Chairman Thomas Jordan said the central bank will continue with its negative interest rate policy in an environment of continued low interest rates across Europe.