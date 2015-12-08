版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 12月 8日 星期二 14:05 BJT

BRIEF-Partners Group Holding introduces private markets funds

Dec 8 Partners Group Holding AG :

* Introduces private markets funds for defined contribution market

* Has developed private markets offerings for the world's three largest defined contribution (DC) markets, the US, UK and Australia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

