版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 12月 8日 星期二 14:17 BJT

BRIEF-Novartis says advances biosimilars program with EMA acceptance of regulatory submission

Dec 8 Novartis Ag

* Says advances its biosimilars program with European medicines agency (ema) acceptance of regulatory submission for biosimilar etanercept Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich Slot)

