BRIEF-Northwest Biotherapeutics Inc announces establishment of special committee and law firm to conduct independent investigation of recent allegations

Dec 8 Northwest Biotherapeutics Inc:

* Board authorized committee to conduct a full and complete investigation of allegations in anonymous report and lawsuit

* Special committee anticipates that investigation will get under way in coming week and will likely take at least 90 days