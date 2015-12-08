版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 12月 8日 星期二 23:04 BJT

Roche finalizes acquisition of Kapa Biosystems

ZURICH Dec 8 Roche Holding AG said it finalized its acquisition of Kapa Biosystems to strengthen next-generation sequencing product offerings. (Reporting by)

