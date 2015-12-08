版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 12月 8日 星期二 23:15 BJT

BRIEF-Cascade Investment, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust reaffirm support for Sika board

Dec 8 Cascade Investment, L.L.C. and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation:

* Reaffirm their support of the independent board members of Sika in the fight against the sale to Saint-Gobain Source text - bit.ly/1OfZ5S0 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

