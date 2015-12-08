版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 12月 9日 星期三 01:08 BJT

BRIEF-Bellevue Group appoints Andre Ruegg as CEO

Dec 8 Bellevue Group AG :

* Andre Ruegg to become CEO of Bellevue Group

* He will continue to serve as head of Bellevue Asset Management

* CEO appointment effective Jan. 1, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

