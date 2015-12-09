版本:
2015年 12月 9日

BRIEF-Leclanche announces Hubert Angleys as new CFO

Dec 9 Leclanche SA :

* Announces Hubert Angleys as new CFO from February 2016 Source text - bit.ly/1m9F353 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

