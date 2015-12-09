版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 12月 9日 星期三 14:12 BJT

BRIEF-Peach Property: key progress in planning for the Gretag site

Dec 9 Peach Property Group AG :

* Key progress in planning for Gretag site in Regensdorf near Zurich

* Construction of 650 rental apartments expected from 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

