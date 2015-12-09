版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 12月 9日 星期三 14:14 BJT

BRIEF-Addex Therapeutics scientists publish new data on mGlu4 receptor

Dec 9 Addex Therapeutics Ltd :

* Addex scientists publish new data supporting potential of mGlu4 receptor positive allosteric modulators in multiple sclerosis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

