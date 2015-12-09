BRIEF-Novavest Real Estate acquires two properties

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Jan 20
ZURICH, Jan 20 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.04 percent lower at 8,270 points on Friday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .
Dec 9 Novavest Real Estate AG :
* Acquires two properties in Illnau (ZH) and Frauenfeld (TG)
* Investment for purchase of property in Illnau amounts to 8.70 million Swiss francs ($8.8 million)
* Investment for the purchase of the property in Frauenfeld of 4.85 million francs
* Target rental income for property in Frauenfeld is around 0.25 million francs per annum
* Target rental income for property in Illnau expected around 0.39 million francs per annum Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9921 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
