BRIEF-Basilea Pharmaceutica launches senior convertible bond issue

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Jan 20
ZURICH, Jan 20 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.04 percent lower at 8,270 points on Friday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .
Dec 9 Basilea Pharmaceutica AG :
* Launches a senior convertible bond issue
* Launch of 175 million Swiss francs ($176.4 million) senior unsecured convertible bonds due 2022 with possibility of Basilea to increase by a maximum of 25 million francs to 200 million francs
* Bonds are expected to carry a coupon of between 2.75 pct and 3.50 pct per annum
* Payment and settlement of bonds is expected on or about Dec. 23 2015
* Intends to withdraw its previously announced F-1 public offering of common shares in us in form of american depository shares following pricing of convertible bond
* Investors growing impatient after it fails to land acquisitions
* Is investing approximately 36 million Swiss francs ($35.83 million) through mid-2018 to increase capacity and productivity at major sites in Switzerland