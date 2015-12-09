版本:
BRIEF-Leonteq and Swiss Mobiliar plan cooperation 

Dec 9 Leonteq AG :

* Leonteq and Swiss Mobiliar plan cooperation

* Agreement on envisaged cooperation for the development of unit-linked pension products Source text - bit.ly/1ltjz2Y Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

