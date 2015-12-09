版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 12月 9日 星期三 15:29 BJT

BRIEF-Sophos says signed settlement with Fortinet

Dec 9 Sophos Group Plc

* Signed a settlement in respect of all outstanding litigation, including respective patent claims parties had asserted against each other

* Connection with settlement, Sophos has agreed to make a one-time payment to Fortinet

* Settlement was reached through mediation and neither party admitted any liability Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

