BRIEF-JA Solar Holdings says won contract to supply 100 mw of PV modules to one of three solar power facilities in Zimbabwe

Dec 9 Ja Solar Holdings Co Ltd :

* won contract to supply 100 MW of photovoltaic modules to one of three ground-mounted solar power facilities in Zimbabwe

* projects will have combined installed capacity of 300 MW and three contractors for projects are ZTE, China MCC17 Group, Intratrek Zimbabwe

* three projects involve a total PV module contract value of US$544 million, US$179 million of which was won by JA Solar

* JA Solar will supply its PV modules to China MCC17 Group for project it is constructing

* projects are scheduled to commence construction near end of 2016 or early 2017, and are expected to be completed by end of 2017