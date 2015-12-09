BRIEF-JA Solar Holdings says won contract to supply 100 mw of PV modules to one of three solar power facilities in Zimbabwe

UPDATE 2-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 20
Jan 20 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 9 points at 7,217 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.08 percent ahead of the cash market open.
Dec 9 Ja Solar Holdings Co Ltd :
* won contract to supply 100 MW of photovoltaic modules to one of three ground-mounted solar power facilities in Zimbabwe
* projects will have combined installed capacity of 300 MW and three contractors for projects are ZTE, China MCC17 Group, Intratrek Zimbabwe
* three projects involve a total PV module contract value of US$544 million, US$179 million of which was won by JA Solar
* JA Solar will supply its PV modules to China MCC17 Group for project it is constructing
* projects are scheduled to commence construction near end of 2016 or early 2017, and are expected to be completed by end of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* CTT will be tier-1 supplier to Boeing and the CTT products will be offered as supplier furnished equipment in the 777X catalogue Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SHANGHAI, Jan 20 China has allowed its five biggest banks to temporarily lower the amount of money that they must hold as reserves to relieve pressure in its financial system as demand for cash surges ahead of the Lunar New year holiday, three sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.