公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 12月 9日 星期三

BRIEF-Solvay successfully completes acquisition of Cytec

Dec 9 Solvay SA :

* Successfully completes acquisition of Cytec Industries Inc 

* Financing of acquisition is nearly completed

* Fully expects to generate a minimum of 100 million euros ($109.70 million)in annual synergies within three years after acquisition

* Cytec will be fully consolidated within the Solvay Group as from Jan. 1, 2016  Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9116 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

