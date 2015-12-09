BRIEF-Basilea Pharmaceutica places CHF 200 mln senior convertible bonds 

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Jan 20
ZURICH, Jan 20 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.04 percent lower at 8,270 points on Friday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .
Dec 9 Basilea Pharmaceutica AG :
* Successfully places 200 million Swiss francs ($202.65 million) senior convertible bonds Source text - bit.ly/1PZy5fU Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9869 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Investors growing impatient after it fails to land acquisitions
* Is investing approximately 36 million Swiss francs ($35.83 million) through mid-2018 to increase capacity and productivity at major sites in Switzerland