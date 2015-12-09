版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 12月 10日 星期四 00:30 BJT

BRIEF-Basilea Pharmaceutica places CHF 200 mln senior convertible bonds 

Dec 9 Basilea Pharmaceutica AG :

* Successfully places 200 million Swiss francs ($202.65 million) senior convertible bonds  Source text - bit.ly/1PZy5fU Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9869 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

