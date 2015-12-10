BRIEF-Luzerner Kantonalbank sets targets for years 2016-2020

CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-China's Xi says Chinese economy to keep growing steadily
BERN, Jan 16 China's economy will remain stable and keep growing steadily while resisting protectionism, President Xi Jinping told Swiss executives on Monday.
Dec 10 Luzerner Kantonalbank AG :
* Gives strategic guidelines and sets targets for the years 2016 to 2020
* Wants to develop core business and achieve growth in next five years
* On the other hand plans to push forward the medium to long-term transformation of LUKB towards "digital bank"
* Wants to achieve total revenues of at least 950 million Swiss francs ($965 million) in period 2016-2020
* Objective for total capital ratio by 2020 at 14 pct to 18 pct unchanged
LONDON, Jan 20 British finance minister Philip Hammond said on Friday it was an "open question" whether migrants from the European Union would enjoy easier access to Britain after Brexit than those from other parts of the world.
BEIJING, Jan 20 China National Chemical Corp, or ChemChina, said on Friday it has sought the U.S. anti-trust regulator's approval for its planned $43 billion acquisition of Swiss crop protection and seed group Syngenta AG.