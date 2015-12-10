BRIEF-Britain's Ofwat says to open market for water and energy from waste

Dec 10 Water Services Regulation Authority
* PN 08/15 Ofwat plans to open market for water and energy
from waste
* initial proposals for how it will get a better deal for
customers, environment and wider society from 2020
* Proposes changing measure of inflation it uses to set
bills and financial returns
* By end of 2017 it will have confirmed its final approach
to how it will set price limits between 2020 and 2025
* 1 billion stg of potential benefits through better
allocation of water resources
* Proposals include measures to get companies to source
water and use sewage sludge more efficiently, while gaining a
richer understanding of their customers' priorities
* Plans a gradual move to more legitimate cpi (consumer
price index) as measure of inflation
* Move towards cpi could reduce bill volatility
* Will then set final price limits by december 2019
