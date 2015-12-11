BRIEF-Adocia and Lilly report positive results of study on BioChaperone Lispro U200

Dec 11 Adocia SA and Eli Lilly and
* Announces the successful completion of a preliminary Phase
1 clinical trial evaluating BioChaperone Lispro U200, a
concentrated formulation of BioChaperone Lispro, the ultra-rapid
formulation of insulin lispro licensed to Lilly
* Adocia receives a $10 million milestone payment from Lilly
after successful completion of this clinical pilot study
* BioChaperone Lispro U200, a BioChaperone Lispro
formulation at twice the standard insulin concentration, met all
pre-specified endpoints, delivering an ultra-rapid profile
equivalent to BioChaperone Lispro U100 in an initial pilot study
Source text: bit.ly/1Y0YZYU
