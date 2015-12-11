BRIEF-Adocia and Lilly report positive results of study on BioChaperone Lispro U200

Dec 11 Adocia SA and Eli Lilly and Company :

* Announces the successful completion of a preliminary Phase 1 clinical trial evaluating BioChaperone Lispro U200, a concentrated formulation of BioChaperone Lispro, the ultra-rapid formulation of insulin lispro licensed to Lilly

* Adocia receives a $10 million milestone payment from Lilly after successful completion of this clinical pilot study

* BioChaperone Lispro U200, a BioChaperone Lispro formulation at twice the standard insulin concentration, met all pre-specified endpoints, delivering an ultra-rapid profile equivalent to BioChaperone Lispro U100 in an initial pilot study