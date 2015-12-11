BRIEF-Business rescue practitioners to dispose of assets of Optimum Coal Hldgs

Dec 11 Business Rescue Practitioners:
* Transaction will allow BRPs to concurrently terminate
business rescue proceedings of Optimum Holdings and Optimum
Mine
* Proceeds of which will be used to part settle existing
bank debt of Optimum Holdings of approximately 2.55 billion
rand
* Glencore Plc has agreed to advance about 400 million rand
to Optimum in order to settle balance of bank debt so that deal
can be implemented
* Deal will preserve abouty 500 permanent jobs at Optimum
Mine, coal supply to Eskom's Hendrina power station, in
Mpumalanga
* Expected that following such termination, Optimum Mine
will continue to operate in ordinary course of business
* Tegeta will pay a consideration of about 2.15 billion
rand for assets of Optimum Holdings
* BRPs are of view that current offer from Tegeta presents
most compelling option for all stakeholders of Optimum Holdings
* Tegeta will assume responsibility for financing
operations of Optimum Mine with effect from 1 January 2016
