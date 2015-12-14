版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 12月 14日 星期一 14:19 BJT

BRIEF-Oerlikon wins large orders for latest staple fiber technologies

Dec 14 OC Oerlikon Corporation AG Pfaeffikon :

* Oerlikon's manmade fibers segment wins large orders for latest staple fiber technologies

* Manmade fibers segment received a number of large orders totaling more than 50 million Swiss francs ($50.75 million) for their Oerlikon Neumag staple fiber plant engineering technologies

* Orders were placed by key customers in Europe and Asia, outside China, for production of staple fibers

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9853 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐