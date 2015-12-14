版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 12月 14日 星期一 14:25 BJT

BRIEF-Cosmo, Ferring Pharmaceuticals enter into licensing agreement for Cortiment MMX

Dec 14 Cosmo Pharmaceuticals SA :

* Cosmo and Ferring Pharmaceuticals enter into licensing agreement for Cortiment MMX (budesonide) in Japan Source text - bit.ly/ICCSmb

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

