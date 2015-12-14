BRIEF-Walter Meier proposes dividend payout of CHF 2.00 per share

UPDATE 1-ChemChina seeks U.S. anti-trust approval for Syngenta deal
* Pair have only minor product overlaps (Adds Syngenta comment)
Dec 14 Walter Meier AG :
* Concludes focus on climate technology - dividend payout now 2.00 Swiss francs ($2.03) per share
* Proposed dividend payout of 2.00 Swiss francs per share from 2015 onward
* Due to currency discounts and a drop in volume, all key figures recorded for 2015 financial year will be down on 2014
* Is expecting its results to recover slightly in 2016, with currency turmoil in market likely to settle down and various measures to improve operational efficiency due to be taken over coming months
Source text - bit.ly/1P1qxb0
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9853 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Pair have only minor product overlaps (Adds Syngenta comment)
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 20 Russia's economy could grow by 2 percent in 2017 as long as there are no external shocks such as a renewed fall in oil prices, Economy Minister Maxim Oreshkin said on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos.
LONDON, Jan 20 British finance minister Philip Hammond said on Friday it was an "open question" whether migrants from the European Union would enjoy easier access to Britain after Brexit than those from other parts of the world.