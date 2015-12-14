版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 12月 14日 星期一 14:26 BJT

BRIEF-Pax Anlage appoints Franz Rutzer as interim CFO

Dec 14 Pax Anlage AG :

* Franz Rutzer appointed interim CFO Source text - bit.ly/1UmV3fq

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

