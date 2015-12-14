版本:
BRIEF-Shell wins Chinese nod for $70 bln takeover of BG Group

Dec 14 Royal Dutch Shell :

* Shell-BG combination receives Chinese antitrust clearance

* Pre-conditional approval process now complete

* Will now seek approval from both sets of shareholders as we move towards deal completion in early 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

