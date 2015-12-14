BRIEF-Shell wins Chinese nod for $70 bln takeover of BG Group

BRIEF-Fintech Acquisition says IPO of 15.3 mln shares priced at $10.00/shr
* Fintech Acquisition Corp. Ii announces pricing of $153,000,000 initial public offering
Dec 14 Royal Dutch Shell :
* Shell-BG combination receives Chinese antitrust clearance
* Pre-conditional approval process now complete
* Pre-conditional approval process now complete
* Will now seek approval from both sets of shareholders as we move towards deal completion in early 2016
* Regions reports full year 2016 earnings of $1.1 billion, up 10 percent over the prior year, and earnings per share of $0.87, up 16 percent
* Not to refer anticipated acquisition by ACCO Europe Limited of Esselte Group Holdings AB to a phase 2 investigation