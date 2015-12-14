BRIEF-Shell sees reduction of about 2,800 jobs after BG deal

Dec 14 Shell
* Reg-Royal Dutch Shell: Shell updates on its intentions for
Shell-BG combination
* Expectation is that BG's business would be integrated into
Shell's businesses
* With regards to office footprint rationalisation in UK,
Shell will, following deal completion, undertake a comprehensive
review during course of 2016
* Deal remains on track for completion in early 2016.
* Expects BG restructuring will be required to achieve
expected benefits of recommended combination
* Reductions are in addition to previously announced plans
to reduce Shell's headcount and contractor positions by 7,500
globally.
* Currently expects an overall potential reduction of about
2,800 roles globally across combined group, or approximately 3
pct of total workforce
