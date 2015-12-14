版本:
BRIEF-STMicroelectronics and Semtech Corp announce agreement

Dec 14 STMicroelectronics :

* Semtech Corporation and STMicroelectronics announce agreement on Semtech's Lora long-range wireless RF technology

* Intends to use technology to target internet of things deployments by mobile network operators and large-scale private networks Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

