BRIEF-STMicroelectronics and Semtech Corp announce agreement

BRIEF-Fintech Acquisition says IPO of 15.3 mln shares priced at $10.00/shr
Dec 14 STMicroelectronics :
* Semtech Corporation and STMicroelectronics announce agreement on Semtech's Lora long-range wireless RF technology
* Intends to use technology to target internet of things deployments by mobile network operators and large-scale private networks Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Regions reports full year 2016 earnings of $1.1 billion, up 10 percent over the prior year, and earnings per share of $0.87, up 16 percent
* Not to refer anticipated acquisition by ACCO Europe Limited of Esselte Group Holdings AB to a phase 2 investigation (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)