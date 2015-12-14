版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 12月 14日 星期一 14:02 BJT

BRIEF-Zurich appoints Gary Shaughnessy as CEO Global Life

Dec 14 Zurich Insurance Group Ag

* Says Gary Shaughnessy to become chief executive of Global Life

* Shaughnessy is 49, from Britain

* Shaughnessy has been CEO of Zurich UK Life since June 2012 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich Slot)

