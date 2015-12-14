版本:
瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 12月 14日 星期一 14:06 BJT

BRIEF-Roche says FDA granted approval to Alecensa

Dec 14 Roche Holding Ag

* Says the us food and drug administration (fda) granted accelerated approval to alecensaâ (alectinib) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich Slot)

