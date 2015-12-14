BRIEF-Lonza says In-Albon quits as COO for specialty ingredients

UPDATE 1-ChemChina seeks U.S. anti-trust approval for Syngenta deal
* Pair have only minor product overlaps (Adds Syngenta comment)
Dec 14 Lonza Swiss Finanz AG
* Says Beat In-Albon has decided to step down from his role as chief operating officer for specialty ingredients
* Says Sven Abend, currently chief strategy officer and member of executive committee, will take over responsibility for specialty ingredients as chief operating officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich Slot)
* Pair have only minor product overlaps (Adds Syngenta comment)
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 20 Russia's economy could grow by 2 percent in 2017 as long as there are no external shocks such as a renewed fall in oil prices, Economy Minister Maxim Oreshkin said on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos.
LONDON, Jan 20 British finance minister Philip Hammond said on Friday it was an "open question" whether migrants from the European Union would enjoy easier access to Britain after Brexit than those from other parts of the world.