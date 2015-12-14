版本:
BRIEF-Lonza says In-Albon quits as COO for specialty ingredients

Dec 14 Lonza Swiss Finanz AG

* Says Beat In-Albon has decided to step down from his role as chief operating officer for specialty ingredients

* Says Sven Abend, currently chief strategy officer and member of executive committee, will take over responsibility for specialty ingredients as chief operating officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich Slot)

