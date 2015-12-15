BRIEF-Utilitywise says in talks with suppliers for more favourable payment terms

Dec 15 Utilitywise Plc :

* Favourable change to payment terms with existing supplier

* Future extension secured on a contract that has not expired receives same payment terms as a new customer would

* Discussions are ongoing with more of our key energy suppliers to amend payment terms to reflect changing way that we are doing business