BRIEF-Utilitywise says trading in line with expectations

Dec 15 Utilitywise Plc :

* Customer numbers as at Nov. 30, 2015 were 28,507 and our secured future pipeline was £27.7 mln at same date

* Trading during period in line with expectations

* Anticipate our position continuing to improve, as per previous market guidance, as year progresses - chairman Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom + 91 80 6749 1136)