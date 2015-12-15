版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 12月 15日 星期二 15:21 BJT

BRIEF-Utilitywise says trading in line with expectations

Dec 15 Utilitywise Plc :

* Customer numbers as at Nov. 30, 2015 were 28,507 and our secured future pipeline was £27.7 mln at same date

* Trading during period in line with expectations

* Anticipate our position continuing to improve, as per previous market guidance, as year progresses - chairman Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom + 91 80 6749 1136)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐