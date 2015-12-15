BRIEF-Utilitywise says trading in line with expectations

BRIEF-Schlumberger says all markets have now reached the bottom
* Expects cameron margins to start improving sequentially from Q1 to Q2 - conf call
Dec 15 Utilitywise Plc :
* Customer numbers as at Nov. 30, 2015 were 28,507 and our secured future pipeline was £27.7 mln at same date
* Trading during period in line with expectations
* Anticipate our position continuing to improve, as per previous market guidance, as year progresses - chairman
* CEO says don't expect "a dramatic, short-term recovery" in international markets - conf call
TORONTO, Jan 20 Canada's main stock index rose at the open on Friday, with energy stocks following oil prices higher to lead a broad gain ahead of Donald Trump's inauguration as U.S. president.