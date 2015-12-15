BRIEF-Ascom acquires Italian medical software company UMS

Dec 15 Ascom Holding AG :
* Acquires Italian medical software company UMS (United
Medical Software)
* With acquisition of UMS, Ascom will gain access to new
software and competence for global integrated workflow solutions
in healthcare ICT
* Purchase price amounts to mid-single digit millions in
Swiss francs
* In addition, Ascom has agreed to an earn-out payment in
low-single digit millions in Swiss francs, dependent on
achievement of agreed revenue targets
