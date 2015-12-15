BRIEF-UBM sells PR Newswire to Cision for $841 mln

Dec 15 Ubm Plc

* Ubm plc announces the sale of pr newswire to cision for $841m and proposes to return £245m to shareholders

* ubm plc has reached agreement for sale of pr newswire to cision, a business controlled by gtcr canyon holdings (cayman), l.p., for $841m, comprising $810m in cash and $31m of preferred equity (on a fair value basis).

* following completion of transaction, £245m is proposed to be returned to shareholders by way of a special dividend,

* cash value of $810m represents a c.10.8 times multiple

* remainder retained to provide greater financial capacity to drive strategy through bolt-on acquisitions.

* total sale price of $841m being a c.11.2 times multiple of pr newswire's 2014 adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation

* net cash proceeds received on completion are expected to be approximately £498m after adjustments for transaction expenses, debt-like items, tax and a contribution of £10m to ubm's pension scheme

* the agreement is subject to anti-trust clearance in us. Completion is expected late in q1 2016