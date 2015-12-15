BRIEF-Sika opens new mortar plant in Philadelphia

BRIEF-Schlumberger says all markets have now reached the bottom
* Expects cameron margins to start improving sequentially from Q1 to Q2 - conf call
Dec 15 Sika AG :
* Opens new mortar plant in Philadelphia
* New plant is an extension of Sika's existing concrete admixture plant, capacity of which has also been increased
* Strengthening of our presence close to booming megacities will continue to be our focus in 2016
* Planning to open two new plants in North America, one of which will be in Canada, other in U.S. Source text for Eikon:
* CEO says don't expect "a dramatic, short-term recovery" in international markets - conf call
TORONTO, Jan 20 Canada's main stock index rose at the open on Friday, with energy stocks following oil prices higher to lead a broad gain ahead of Donald Trump's inauguration as U.S. president.