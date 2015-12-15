BRIEF-PAI Partners enters exclusive negotiations to buy B&B Hotels

Dec 15 Carlyle Group LP
* PAI Partners enters exclusive negotiations to buy B&B
Hotels
* Carlyle group and Montefiore Investment today announced
that they have entered into exclusive negotiations with private
equity firm PAI Partners
* Negotiations for the acquisition by PAI of Groupe B&B
Hotels alongside B&B's management team.
* Equity for the transaction would be provided by PAI Europe
VI, PAI's latest 3.3bn fund
* Offer is subject to the consultation process of the
relevant "comités d'entreprise"
