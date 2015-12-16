BRIEF-lastminute.com appoints new CEO, announces strategic update

BRIEF-Lufthansa shares rise on report of interest from Abu Dhabi state fund
* Lufthansa shares rise 4.8 percent, traders point to magazine report of interest from abu dhabi state fund
Dec 16 Lastminute.Com NV :
* Fabio Cannavale will be new group CEO
* Fabio Cannavale will assume role of group CEO on Feb. 12, 2016
* Announced a strategic update and an aligned executive leadership structure
* Group will operate two interdependent units that are built around implementation of an innovative media strategy
* New units are Travel Business Unit and Media Business Unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 20 Maurice Levy expects his successor as chief executive of Publicis to be chosen by the board of the French advertising group within weeks.