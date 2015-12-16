BRIEF-lastminute.com appoints new CEO, announces strategic update

Dec 16 Lastminute.Com NV :

* Fabio Cannavale will be new group CEO

* Fabio Cannavale will assume role of group CEO on Feb. 12, 2016

* Announced a strategic update and an aligned executive leadership structure

* Group will operate two interdependent units that are built around implementation of an innovative media strategy

* New units are Travel Business Unit and Media Business Unit