BRIEF-Leclanche raises CHF 6.9 mln to support growth investments

Dec 16 Leclanche SA :
* Raises 6.9 million Swiss francs ($6.97 million) to support
growth investments
* Successfully conducts a private placement and issuance of
mandatory convertible notes to existing and new investors
* Intends to use net proceeds primarily to support growth
investments in projects, in particular to manufacture, install
and commission first part of a large grid ancillary services
project
* Will also use part of proceeds to pay remaining amount to
complete M&A transaction with Ads-Tec GmbH announced on Aug. 13
* Has become aware that 50 pct of its share capital and
legal reserves are no longer covered by net equity
* Additional private placement to be potentially conducted
in January/February 2016
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9896 Swiss francs)
(Gdynia Newsroom)