中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 12月 16日 星期三

BRIEF-Spineway announces deals in Switzerland and Denmark

Dec 16 Spineway SAS :

* Has signed a marketing contract with a Swiss distributor and realised more than 20 interventions in Switzerland

* Records first sales in Denmark, where 3 idiopathic scoliosis interventions have already been performed

* Sees marked increase in its business in Europe in H2 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)

