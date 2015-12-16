版本:
BRIEF-Allenex recommends shareholders to accept CareDx' public takeover offer

Dec 16 Allenex AB :

* Board of Allenex unanimously recommends shareholders to accept public takeover offer made by CareDx, Inc.

