BRIEF-Deutsche Beteiligungs invests in mageba AG

BRIEF-Lufthansa shares rise on report of interest from Abu Dhabi state fund
* Lufthansa shares rise 4.8 percent, traders point to magazine report of interest from abu dhabi state fund
Dec 16 Deutsche Beteiligungs AG :
* DBAG invests in mageba AG
* First transaction in Switzerland
* DBAG will invest about 47 percent and DBAG ECF some 53 percent of the investment sum
* Transaction is to be completed in the first quarter of 2016
* In total, approximately 15.1 million Swiss francs ($15.25 million) will be invested (14.0 million euros) Source text - bit.ly/1UycI47 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9899 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Lufthansa shares rise 4.8 percent, traders point to magazine report of interest from abu dhabi state fund
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 20 Maurice Levy expects his successor as chief executive of Publicis to be chosen by the board of the French advertising group within weeks.