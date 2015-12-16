BRIEF-Capita says offer to buy UK's Xchanging has lapsed

BRIEF-PPG acquires automotive refinish coatings company Futian Xinshi
* PPG acquires automotive refinish coatings company Futian Xinshi
Dec 16 Capita Plc
* Further to extension to offer announced on 30 November 2015, offer was subject to valid acceptances being received by no later than 1.00 p.m. (london time) on 16 December
* As this condition has not been satisfied, offer has lapsed with immediate effect and accordingly
* Offer is no longer capable of further acceptance and accepting Xchanging shareholders and Capita have ceased to be bound by such acceptances. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* PPG acquires automotive refinish coatings company Futian Xinshi
* Voyager Therapeutics announces updates from phase 1b trial of vy-aadc01 for advanced parkinson's disease
* Amaya provides updated full year 2016 guidance and related highlights; announces retirement of chief financial officer