BRIEF-Capita says offer to buy UK's Xchanging has lapsed

Dec 16 Capita Plc

* Further to extension to offer announced on 30 November 2015, offer was subject to valid acceptances being received by no later than 1.00 p.m. (london time) on 16 December

* As this condition has not been satisfied, offer has lapsed with immediate effect and accordingly

* Offer is no longer capable of further acceptance and accepting Xchanging shareholders and Capita have ceased to be bound by such acceptances.