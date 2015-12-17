版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 12月 17日 星期四 13:58 BJT

BRIEF-Bucher Industries says Christina Johansson to become new CFO in Q4 2016

Dec 17 Bucher Industries AG :

* Christina Johansson will take over the position of CFO at Bucher Industries in the fourth quarter of 2016 Source text - bit.ly/1T2XLFZ Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

