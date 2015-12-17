BRIEF-Addex Therapeutics reports positive interim data for dipraglurant

BRIEF-BB Biotech proposes dividend of CHF 2.75 per share
* Portfolio performs well in in the volatile fourth quarter of 2016
Dec 17 Addex Therapeutics Ltd :
* Reports statistically significant positive interim data for dipraglurant in healthy volunteer mGlu5 receptor occupancy trial Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Portfolio performs well in in the volatile fourth quarter of 2016
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 20 Russia's economy could grow 2 percent in 2017 in case of no external shocks like a new fall in oil prices, Economy Minister Maxim Oreshkin said on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos.
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 20 Open markets and global trade have been blamed for job losses over the last decade, but global CEOs say the real culprits are increasingly machines.