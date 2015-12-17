版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 12月 17日 星期四 14:22 BJT

BRIEF-Addex Therapeutics reports positive interim data for dipraglurant

Dec 17 Addex Therapeutics Ltd :

* Reports statistically significant positive interim data for dipraglurant in healthy volunteer mGlu5 receptor occupancy trial Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

