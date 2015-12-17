版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 12月 17日 星期四 14:19 BJT

BRIEF-Calida Holding announces change of CEO

Dec 17 Calida Holding AG :

* CEO Felix Sulzberger to leave company in 2016

* Board of directors nominated Reiner Pichler as new CEO

* Change of CEO is planned for April 1, 2016 Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐