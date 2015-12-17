BRIEF-Ypsomed creates new jobs and invests in Solothurn facility

BRIEF-BB Biotech proposes dividend of CHF 2.75 per share
* Portfolio performs well in in the volatile fourth quarter of 2016
Dec 17 Ypsomed Holding AG :
* Is adding to existing infrastructure at the Solothurn facility and creating around 100 new jobs over the coming years
* Total investment in manufacturing equipment and infrastructure is 50 million Swiss francs ($50.23 million)
* Significant part of this extension is another major project for long-standing partner Sanofi
* Injection system components will be manufactured on an additional production line starting in the second half of 2016
* Annual capacity will be in the double-digit millions
* Will also be expanding capacity for its own products, including the UnoPen Source text - bit.ly/1mp9GDK Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9954 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 20 Russia's economy could grow 2 percent in 2017 in case of no external shocks like a new fall in oil prices, Economy Minister Maxim Oreshkin said on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos.
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 20 Open markets and global trade have been blamed for job losses over the last decade, but global CEOs say the real culprits are increasingly machines.