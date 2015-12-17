BRIEF-TDK Corp bids for Micronas 

BRIEF-BB Biotech proposes dividend of CHF 2.75 per share
Dec 17 Micronas Semiconductor Holding AG :
* TDK Corporation to acquire Micronas to further grow the magnetic sensor business
* TDK announces an all cash public tender offer for all publicly held registered shares of Micronas for a price of 7.50 Swiss francs ($7.54) per share
* Micronas' board of directors unanimously supports the public tender offer and recommends that shareholders accept the offer
* On a fully diluted equity-value basis, the transaction is valued at approximately 214 million Swiss francs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9949 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 20 Russia's economy could grow 2 percent in 2017 in case of no external shocks like a new fall in oil prices, Economy Minister Maxim Oreshkin said on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos.
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 20 Open markets and global trade have been blamed for job losses over the last decade, but global CEOs say the real culprits are increasingly machines.