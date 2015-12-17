版本:
BRIEF-Perrot Duval Holding H1 net loss widens to CHF 511,000

Dec 17 Perrot Duval Holding SA :

* H1 sales 19.8 million Swiss francs ($19.9 million) versus 21.6 mln francs year ago

* H1 EBIT loss 62,000 francs versus loss 97,000 francs year ago

* H1 net loss 511,000 francs versus loss 404,000 francs year ago Source text - bit.ly/1TRnRfs Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9949 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

