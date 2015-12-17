BRIEF-Perrot Duval Holding H1 net loss widens to CHF 511,000

BRIEF-BB Biotech proposes dividend of CHF 2.75 per share
* Portfolio performs well in in the volatile fourth quarter of 2016
Dec 17 Perrot Duval Holding SA :
* H1 sales 19.8 million Swiss francs ($19.9 million) versus 21.6 mln francs year ago
* H1 EBIT loss 62,000 francs versus loss 97,000 francs year ago
* H1 net loss 511,000 francs versus loss 404,000 francs year ago Source text - bit.ly/1TRnRfs Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9949 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Portfolio performs well in in the volatile fourth quarter of 2016
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 20 Russia's economy could grow 2 percent in 2017 in case of no external shocks like a new fall in oil prices, Economy Minister Maxim Oreshkin said on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos.
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 20 Open markets and global trade have been blamed for job losses over the last decade, but global CEOs say the real culprits are increasingly machines.